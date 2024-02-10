StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.2 %
NLOK opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
