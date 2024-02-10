StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.2 %

NLOK opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

