StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

