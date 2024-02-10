StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

