StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,439,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,791,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,107,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

