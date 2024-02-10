StockNews.com Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Shares of ELF opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

