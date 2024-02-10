StockNews.com Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 5.0 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

