StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

