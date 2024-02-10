StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Koss

Shares of KOSS opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of -0.81. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

