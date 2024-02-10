StockNews.com Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.22 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1146 per share. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

