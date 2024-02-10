StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,481,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,074,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

