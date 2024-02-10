StockNews.com Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.59. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,909,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,141,000 after buying an additional 237,626 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 58.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 59.6% during the second quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

