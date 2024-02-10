StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE MLR opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
