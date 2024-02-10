Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $18.80. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 65,926 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.