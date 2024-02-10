Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

SYM stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,217.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,484,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

