Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.85.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
