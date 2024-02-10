Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 729.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $575.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.97 and a fifty-two week high of $582.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

