Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues Earnings Results

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. 26,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,731. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

