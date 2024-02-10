Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues Earnings Results

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter.
Sysmex Stock Performance
Shares of Sysmex stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. 26,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,731. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Sysmex Company Profile
