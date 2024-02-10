System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $430.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.01), with a volume of 92819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday.

Get System1 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on System1 Group

System1 Group Price Performance

About System1 Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of £51.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4,100.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.30.

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.