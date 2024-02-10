Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSM opened at $133.09 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

