Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.01 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Tangible has a market cap of $72.01 million and $10,371.64 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.24773691 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,578.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

