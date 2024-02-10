Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.03. 146,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 657,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Specifically, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $153,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

