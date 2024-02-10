TD Cowen Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $338.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $338.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.72.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $317.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

