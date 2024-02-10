TD Cowen Raises CTS (NYSE:CTS) Price Target to $46.00

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get CTS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

CTS Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CTS opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.