TD Cowen Raises Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $12.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

