TD Securities Raises Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVO. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.25.

CVO opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

