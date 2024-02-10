Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

