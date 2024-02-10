Terex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

TEX stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

