TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.05 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $242.06 million and $17.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00081857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00027262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00021164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001323 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,998,182 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,508,873 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

