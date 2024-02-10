Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $193.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,476,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,899,008. The company has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

