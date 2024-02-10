Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.44.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

