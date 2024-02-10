Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $508,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

CHTR opened at $291.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

