Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.77 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

NYSE:AMP opened at $396.45 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

