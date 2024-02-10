Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

