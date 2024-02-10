Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.85 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Sempra

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.