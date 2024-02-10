Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

