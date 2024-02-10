Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $967,200. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.