Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 107 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,665.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,585.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

