Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,970 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

WSM stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

