Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,134 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

