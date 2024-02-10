Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 477 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $419.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

