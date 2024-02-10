Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 7,201 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

