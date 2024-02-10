Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

