Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,676,000 after purchasing an additional 366,928 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $275.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.28 and its 200 day moving average is $220.56. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

