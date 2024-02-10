The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

BK stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

