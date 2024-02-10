The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.