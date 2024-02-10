The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $350.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.
Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
