The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 118.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 558,264 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

