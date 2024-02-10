The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

HSY stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

