The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 15th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.