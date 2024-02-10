The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.77. 1,157,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,989. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

